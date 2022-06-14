“It’s gonna be a hell of a time!”: Cole Swindell books Back Down to the Bar Tour

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell is heading “Back Down to the Bar” with a headlining tour this fall.

After concluding his Down to the Bar Tour in April, the country hitmaker couldn’t wait to get back out on the road, so he’s booked a string of dates on the Back Down to the Bar Tour, kicking off on September 23 in Texas.

The 19-date trek takes him and opening acts, Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, all across the country, including stops in Boston, Nashville, Tulsa, Orlando and other major cities before wrapping up on November 19.

“Well… we had so much fun on the Down to the Bar tour that we decided to do it all over again in the fall with my friends @theashleycooke and @dylanmarlowemusic,” Cole expressed on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see y’all out there and play this new music for you. It’s gonna be a hell of a time!”

Cole released his new album, Stereotype, in April. It features two consecutive #1 hits, “Single Saturday Night” and “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson.

