Is Ashley McBryde teasing a new album?

Ashley McBryde may have a new album on the way.

The ﻿New York Times ﻿reports that the singer’s new album is titled Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, centered around a fictional town filled with a cast of characters, including a woman who drives a red Corvette and a strip club that also plays gospel music.

Ashley is giving fans a teaser of what’s to come by creating an Instagram post with a fake new story from the “Lindeville Gazette” newspaper about a man who accidentally burned down a Krystal restaurant after finding an ant on his table. The character was allegedly high at the time of the incident and had marijuana in his backpack.

“This sounds like something that would happen where I grew up,” Ashley says in reference to her hometown of Saddle, Arkansas.

The album is said to feature collaborations with Brothers Osborne, newcomer Pillbox Patti and singer-songwriter Aaron Raitiere.

Ashley’s last album, Never Will, was released in 2020 and featured the singles “Martha Divine” and “One Night Standards.” Earlier this year, she topped the charts with her duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

