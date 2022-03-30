Introducing “The McCollums”: Parker McCollum marries Hallie Ray Light

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Parker McCollum is officially a married man. The singer and his fiancée, Hallie Ray Light, tied the knot this week after an eight-month-long engagement.

People confirms that the wedding took place in the Tomball, Texas venue of Boxwood Manor. On Instagram, Parker shared a photo of himself and his newly-minted bride holding hands at the altar, writing “Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum!”

The singer also quoted Randy Travis’ classic love song, “Forever and Ever, Amen,” with the line, “As long as old men sit and talk about the weather.”

For her part, Hallie also posted memories of the special day, including a slideshow of wedding pics that she simply captioned “3.28.22,” and a shot of the couple sharing a kiss in the aisle.

Parker and Hallie got engaged last July. She’s often been a source of musical inspiration to the singer: His 2020 Gold Chain Cowboy EP features a song called “Hallie Ray Light.”

