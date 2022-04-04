In the midst of wedding planning, Hardy admits the logistics are tough: We “fired our wedding planner”

ABC

Last August, Hardy got down on one knee on the rose-strewn floor of a historic Mississippi theater and proposed to his longtime love, Caleigh Ryan.

While the newly affianced couple’s special moment was certainly the stuff of fairy tales, organizing the wedding hasn’t always been nearly so romantic in the months since, Hardy admits. “We just fired our wedding planner,” the singer said with a chuckle backstage at the ACM Awards in February. “That’s an update.”

In between co-writing sessions and a rigorous touring schedule, Hardy says it’s been difficult to nail down dates, details and just about everything else about the ceremony.

“We’re just trying to get married in October sometime. We’re still looking at venues. It’s tough, man,” he continues. “We want to have a big wedding with a lot of people, and we’re trying to figure out the right venue for it. It’s been tough, but I think we’re getting there.”

He says “we,” but Hardy is quick to give his bride-to-be the credit for most of the planning. “Caleigh’s taking the reins, no doubt,” he acknowledges.

“And she’s got a little bit more time on her hands. But I’m very responsive,” Hardy goes on to say. “I told her from the beginning: I care, but I don’t have an opinion. So it could be whatever she wants.”

The ceremony may still be in the works, but the couple have already put together one heck of an engagement party. In February, Caleigh shared a string of snapshots of the dazzling, impeccably decorated event, complete with a muted pastel color scheme, wedding-themed duds for the future bride and groom, and a gigantic lit-up sign that reads “Engaged.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.