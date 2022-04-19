“I owe y’all a beer”: Dierks Bentley hits #1 with Hardy and Breland on “Beers on Me”

ABC

Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland are all raising a glass to their #1 hit, “Beers on Me.”

Released as the second single off his upcoming album, “Beers” makes for Dierks’ 21st #1 hit and Hardy’s 10th chart-topper as a songwriter. Meanwhile, Breland is crossing a major threshold, as the song serves as his first #1 single on the country charts.

“#BeersOnMe is #1 at country radio today… wow! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen, and to @breland (which… congrats on your first #1 dude) and @HardyMusic for making this song what it is,” Dierks praised on Twitter alongside a photo of the three collaborators posing in front of the tour bus for his Beers on Me Tour. “Country radio…I owe y’all a beer.”

“MY FIRST NUMBER ONE!!! Thank you so much to @dierksbentley and @hardy for believing in me and for all the radio stations and country music fans for blowing this one up,” Breland raved on Instagram. “Dreams do come true.”

“Thank you @dierksbentley. Thank you @breland. Thank you to the writers and everyone else involved. And thank you country radio! Number 1 baby!” champions Hardy.

The track was co-written by the three singers, along with Ashley Gorley, Ross Copperman and Luke Dick, with Hardy suggesting the title. It’s the second consecutive single off Dierks’ forthcoming album to reach #1, following “Gone.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.