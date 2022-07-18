I Love the 90s: Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban & more to perform on ‘Opry Loves the ’90s’

ABC

’90s country is back, and the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating it in a big way.

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson and Chris Youngare among the artists taking the Opry stage in Nashville for the broadcast Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, which features modern country superstars performing hits by ’90s country legends.

Carrie will cover Patty Loveless‘ chart-topping 1993 single “Blame It On Your Heart,” with Keith lending his voice to John Michael Montgomery‘s “Sold (Grundy County Auction).”

Kelsea will deliver her interpretation of The Chicks‘ “Cowboy Take Me Away,” while Jimmie offers his take on Toby Keith‘s classic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and Chris sings “Papa Loves Mama” by his hero, Garth Brooks.

Lainey Wilson is set to sing Travis Tritt‘s fiery “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” as Breland teams up with Deana Carter for a special rendition of her 1997 CMA Single of the Year, “Strawberry Wine.”

Michael Ray and Midland are also part of the lineup for Opry Loves the ’90s, which airs on the Circle Network on July 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

