“I Like It, I Love It”: ﻿1883 ﻿cast joins Tim McGraw on stage at Boots in the Park festival

It was a (TV) family affair for Tim McGraw during his headlining set at the weekend Boots in the Park Festival.

The country star performed at the festival in California where members of the cast of 1883 were in attendance not merely as spectators, but active participants.

During Tim’s performance of his classic hit, “I Like It, I Love It,” several of his cast mates including LaMonica Garrett, Alex Fine, Amanda Jaros, Emerson Miller and James Landry Hebert joined him on stage to sing the chorus.

Dressed in cowboy hats and boots, the cast of the hit Paramount+ series jumped around onstage in excitement before walking down the catwalk as a group into the crowd, cheering all the while.

“Got the band back together last night! Huge thanks @thetimmcgraw @faithhill and the @1883official fans for making us feel like rockstars,” shares James, who portrays the character of Wade.

“This was insane. Thanks to my tv mom and dad @thetimmcgraw @faithhill. You guys have a really cool side hustle,” praised Alex, aka Grady. “@1883official is an awesome family to be apart of.”

LaMonica also shared live footage of an intro video Tim used during his set that showed a series of clips from ﻿1883. “And it was in this moment, that me and my #1883TV castmates felt like rock stars backstage… Got chills watching that @1883official footage on all those screens in front of thousands of screaming fans,” the actor reflected.

1883 is the prequel series to the wildly popular Paramount+ series Yellowstone. Tim and his wife Faith Hill play the lead roles of James and Margaret Dutton, respectively.

