“I got you”: Dan + Shay share precious video of Shay Mooney’s parents dancing to their song

Dan + Shay captured the sweetest moment during soundcheck.

While rehearsing their song “You” during a stop at Dallas Cowboys Stadium over the weekend, the Grammy-winning duo took the time to share a heartfelt video of Shay Mooney‘s parents, Cindy and Rick, dancing in front of the stage.

The video shows the happy couple making the massive, empty arena their personal dance floor, slow dancing to the romantic song while their son serenades them from the stage, singing, “I got you, ooh, ooh/For the rest of my life/And if all else goes wrong, baby/I’ll be alright/’Cause I got you.”

“Means the world to see people connecting with our music and sharing moments like this,” the duo writes alongside the precious moment.

“SO SWEET,” bandmate Dan Smyers comments on the video, while Shay responds with a series of teary-eyed emojis.

“You” is featured on Dan + Shay’s latest album, Good Things. They’re currently on tour opening for Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour.

