“I feel like a bank robber right now”: Dan + Shay share a peek behind the scenes of their “Steal My Love” video

Dan + Shay took fans behind the scenes of their elaborate, green screen-filled music video for “Steal My Love” in a recently released clip that details some of the fun stunts, dance moves and more highlights from the shoot.

The video revolves around a bank heist, with band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney rocking orange jumpsuits and getting into all manner of high jinks over the course of the video.

“We’ve got our jumpsuits. It feels right. It feels pretty cool,” jokes Shay at the beginning of the behind-the- scenes clip. “I feel like a bank robber right now. It’s pretty awesome.”

Dan + Shay recently reemerged on social media after a two-month hiatus, saying that they were “rested, refreshed and more excited about music than ever before.” Their “Steal My Love” video is nominated for Duo/Group Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Awards and, as they shared in Twitter post also featuring the behind-the-scenes clip, they said they were “so stoked” about the nomination.

“We wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at how we created it,” they added, also encouraging fans to vote for them at the CMT Awards.

