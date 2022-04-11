“I am devastated”: Kelsea Ballerini tests positive for COVID-19, now co-hosting CMT Awards remotely

CBS / Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kelsea Ballerini will no longer host the CMT Awards in person after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement from CMT on Monday morning confirms that Kelsea, who was supposed to host the show with actor Anthony Mackie live from Nashville, has contracted the virus and will be co-hosting remotely. Kane Brown, who co-hosted the show with Kelsea last year, will fill in for her during the in-person ceremony at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

“I am devastated. I’m gutted. But the good news is that I’m feeling a lot better,” Kelsea shared in a video posted to Instagram, revealing that CMT brought part of set to her house where she’s quarantining so she can still host and perform.

“It is certainly not what we expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best,” she adds with a smile. “Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

The CMT Awards air tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.