Humble Quest: Maren Morris is taking fans’ requests on tour

Maren Morris has something special planned for fans on her upcoming Humble Quest Tour.

The superstar singer revealed on social media that she’ll be diving into her vault of past songs, as she plans to play acoustic versions of deep cuts off her previous albums as requested by fans.

“There is a moment of this tour set that I’m gonna try to sing older, random album songs that weren’t singles. Just me & my guitar if you shout it or write it on a poster,” she explains in a Twitter thread, adding with a crying laughing emoji, “seriously having to learn some archival sh**…”

In the comments, several fans requested numbers off her chart-topping debut album, Hero, including “Bummin’ Cigarettes” “Company You Keep,” “Once” and “Space.”

“That one is always in my back pocket,” Maren said in response to requests for “Bummin’ Cigarettes,” while assuring another fan who asked her to sing “Space” during her show in Asheville, North Carolina, next week that she “will learn it!”

The tour is named after Maren’s new album, Humble Quest, which includes her current top 10 single, “Circles Around This Town.” It kicks off on June 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and runs until December 2, when it wraps at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

