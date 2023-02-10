How much does Luke love Nicole? Well, here’s another song about it

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs just can’t stop writing love songs about his wife, Nicole.

The beginnings of his new track, “Love You Anyway,” go back to Valentine’s Day 2020, when the two were engaged but had not yet tied the knot. At a show, Luke dedicated “Beautiful Crazy” — one of his number ones — to his fiancée, saying: “If you’re in here, I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.”

That struck a chord with co-writer Dan Isbell, who already had the title “Love You Anyway” as an idea for a song in his phone. Later, when the two got together with Ray Fulcher, the “heartbreak and love song all in one” was born.

“We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway,” Luke explains. “It came off very poetic and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn’t know if there were deep enough words made for that.”

“Love You Anyway” is out now, ahead of the March 24 release of its accompanying album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.