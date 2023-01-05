How Dolly Parton’s involved in Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin’s 80 for Brady

Paramount Pictures

Dolly Parton‘s teaming up with a who’s who of pop icons from the ’80s for a new song from the upcoming film 80 for Brady. The new movie features her 9 to 5 co-stars — and longtime friends — Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, along with her Steel Magnolias compadre Sally Field and the iconic Rita Moreno.

“Gonna Be You” was written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Diane says in a statement. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!”

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!!” Warren adds. “I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that Dolly is a pop icon herself. In addition to her numerous country hits, she also topped the pop charts in the ’80s with the title track from 9 to 5 and “Islands in the Stream” with Kenny Rogers.

80 for Brady is based on the true story of four best friends who traveled to the Super Bowl in 2017 to see then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play. Brady appears in the film, which arrives in theaters February 3.

We won’t have to wait quite as long to hear “Gonna Be You,” which arrives January 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.