Here’s your chance to pick Luke Combs’ next single

Luke Combs wants you to chime in on what his next single should be.

The global country star recently sent out a poll on Twitter asking fans to pick his next single. “What song did you pick to be my next on Country Radio?!” Luke tweets.

The two options are “5 Leaf Clover” and “Love You Anyway.” Both tracks are off Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which dropped in March.

Fans can respond to Luke’s poll on Twitter or submit a selection through an official voting link now.

Luke celebrated his 15th consecutive number one single in March with “Going Going Gone.”

