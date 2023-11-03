Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMA Awards week

CMA

The Country Music Association and ABC have just announced the star-studded programming for this year’s CMA Awards week.

Happening from November 4 to November 9, ABC will air several programs and country performances on its morning news and night talk shows. This includes the one-hour television special Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll, where Dolly Parton will join ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a sit-down conversation about her career, iconic looks and new Rockstar album.

Here’s the full programming for CMA Awards week:

Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5 (local timings vary): On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards, a 30-minute special featuring exclusive interviews with CMA Awards nominees Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Lady A and Old Dominion.

Monday, November 6 (11:35 p.m. ET): Jordan Davis on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Tuesday, November 7 (10 p.m. ET): Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll

Wednesday, November 8 (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET): Good Morning America. CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Country Music’s Biggest Night. Megan Moroney will make her debut performance on GMA and GMA3: What You Need To Know. The CMA Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year winners will be revealed.

Wednesday, November 8 (6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): On The Red Carpet Live At The CMA Awards with ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ George Pennacchio, Rebecca Spera and Roshumba Williams.

Wednesday, November 8 (8 p.m. ET): 57th annual CMA Awards

Wednesday, November 8 (11:35 p.m. ET): Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Thursday, November 9: Good Morning America. GMA‘s Lara Spencer will share behind-the-scenes interviews with CMA Awards winners.

