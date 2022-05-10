Here and Now: Kenny Chesney has one of the biggest tours of the summer

Warner Music Nashville

Kenny Chesney‘s summer is already off to a roaring start, with one of the biggest concert tours of the season.

According to StubHub’s Summer Tour Preview report, Kenny is the highest-selling country act, with his stadium-sized Here and Now Tour seeing a 40-percent sales increase since his last major tour in 2018. He also ranked #2 on the all-genre top-10 list of most in-demand artists on the road this summer, coming in just behind Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard‘s joint headlining trek.

Also making a strong impression is Luke Combs, who has the highest ticket demand per show of any artist, and comes in at #4 on the top-10 list. His Middle of Somewhere Tour kicks off September 2.

Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton are also among the top-10 in-demand artists of the summer, ranking #3 and #6, respectively.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.