“Hell Yeah”: Little Big Town announces their first new song in two years

Blair Getz Mezibov, Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Little Big Town is gearing up for new music. This week, the group announced their new song, “Hell Yeah,” which marks their first new music since the Nightfall era.

The song was written by the two men of the group, along with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and songwriter/producer Corey Crowder. They got the title from the excitement they felt in the studio when they wrote it, LBT’s Jimi Westbrook says.

“I remember when Corey brought that hook in that day. He sang his idea, and when he turned that phrase at the end of the chorus, we were all like, ‘Hell yeah!” He recounts.

Band mate Philip Sweet adds, “This song is a classic breakup song, flipped upside down. It’s pure feel-good vibes.”

“Hell Yeah” arrives on April 11. It follows “Over Drinking,” “The Daughters” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” all of which came off of the group’s 2020 Nightfall project.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the band perform their new song live. Little Big Town will bring “Hell Yeah” to the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which airs the same day the song comes out.

