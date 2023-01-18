Hear the first snippets of Chris Janson’s new “All I Need Is You”

You’ll have to wait until January 27 to hear the full version of Chris Janson‘s debut single on Big Machine, “All I Need is You.” But you can hear a sneak peek in a couple of new videos the “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker just posted.

Calling it both a “super special love song” and “one of my absolute favorites,” Chris tells the story behind the song in a new Walk and Talk video that shows him strolling through a field in the woods. While it’s inspired by his wife, Kelly, and co-written by Mitch Oglesby, “All I Need Is You” finds Chris in a new sonic groove he’s rarely visited before.

“I think it kind of gut-punched everybody in a good way,” he says of the finished version of the tune he co-wrote.

Chris also gives an unforgettable run-on preview of his debut album for his new label; the album is expected to arrive in the coming months.

