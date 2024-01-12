HARDY’s not about to “QUIT!!”

Courtesy of Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock

Candid and personal storytelling takes center stage in HARDY‘s new track, “QUIT!!”

Out now, the autobiographical number finds HARDY recollecting his early days, being told to throw in the towel and rising above the naysayers.

“Somebody wrote ‘Quit’ on a napkin/ I took it out of my tip jar, laughing/ Like damn, what an a******, man/ I’m just a flat-broke boy with a guitar asking/ For anybody to pay attention/ It’s not like anybody paid admission/ I was just wishin’ somebody would listen/ Give me a shot, and I ain’t talkin’ ’bout Canadian Mist then,” HARDY sings in spoken word fashion in the opening verse.

Throughout the song, HARDY chronicles his journey from playing for tips to being a hit singer/songwriter playing arenas.

“Thank you for inspiring me to be great,” says HARDY. “I guess sometimes holding a grudge is a good thing.”

This summer, HARDY will hit the road on his newly announced Quit!! tour. The 15-date trek kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas, before wrapping July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will open on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time at hardyofficial.com. Select fan presales begin Tuesday, January 16.

