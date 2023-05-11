HARDY wins two ACMs, teases “heaviest” performance tonight

ABC

Congratulations are in order for HARDY, who won ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for his song with Lainey Wilson, “wait in the truck,” ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards.

These categories, however, are not the only ones in which the Mississippi native nabbed a nomination. “wait in the truck” is nominated in two more categories, Music Event of the Year and Song of the Year; while Morgan Wallen‘s “Sand in My Boots,” which HARDY co-wrote, is vying for Song of the Year, as well.

Of being this year’s top ACM nominee, HARDY shares, “I went into the whole nomination process very blind and very unassuming. And to come out of it that way was a truly really, really amazing surprise because I truly had no idea. I didn’t know. I didn’t know about any of it.”

“But man, it just makes me think about all the people that have worked so hard for me for the past five years,” he tells ABC Audio. “It’s not just me. I feel like we all are nominated and everybody — and I know that sounds a little hacky but it’s really true — like, everybody worked so hard for me and I’m just glad we can all celebrate that together here.”

In addition to being nominated, HARDY’s also set to perform an as-yet-unannounced song.

“It’s not ‘wait in the truck.’ Let’s just put it that way,” teases HARDY. “It will be the heaviest thing ever performed on the ACMs. I can guarantee you that.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

