HARDY takes you behind the scenes of Morgan’s tour

With Morgan Wallen‘s One Night At A Time World Tour back in the saddle, HARDY‘s giving fans a peek at life on the road with Morgan and fellow openers ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

“You don’t want to know,” HARDY jokes with ABC Audio. “No, I’m kidding. It’s good. It’s real, too. I mean, once we get [back to Nashville], like I’m married, Ernest is married and has a kid, and Morgan has a kid, [and] Bailey’s Bailey. We all do our own thing once we’re in town. But once we get on the road, there’s always something going on.”

He continues, “We’re always chatting, we’re always talking, trying to find something to do and there’s a real camaraderie there.”

Morgan’s back on the road after six weeks of vocal rest. His first two shows took place at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23. For the full schedule of Morgan’s One Night At A Time World Tour, visit his website.

For tickets to HARDY’s upcoming headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour, which kicks off August 31, visit hardyofficial.com.

HARDY’s new single, “TRUCK BED,” is now at country radio.

