Hardy and Lainey Wilson are number one on country radio

The “wait” is over. Hardy and Lainey Wilson are number one this week on the country charts with their powerful single, “wait in the truck.”

The track is the lead single off Hardy’s latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, and the first duet between the singers.

“I’m just so happy a song like this still has a place in country music,” says Hardy. “Thanks to everyone involved for taking this song to the top, and for believing in this one.”

“I’m so honored HARDY asked me to join him on a song that’s had an impact on so many people and shed light on a topic a lot of folks are scared to talk about,” Lainey adds. “He is one of the most brilliant songwriters I’ve ever met and puts on one heck of a show. I can’t wait to be back out on the road together this fall!”

Hardy and Lainey’s RIAA-certified Platinum hit also earned nominations in three categories at the 2023 ACM Awards: Song Of The Year, Music Event Of The Year and Visual Media Of The Year.

The pair and newcomer Dylan Marlowe will tour around the U.S. this fall on Hardy’s headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.

