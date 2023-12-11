Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney + more among RIAA Class of 2023

Disney/Scott Kirkland

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced its Class of 2023.

This year’s class comprises 57 rising artists who earned their first Gold & Platinum certifications in 2023. Among the list are country music’s Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Bryan Martin, Wyatt Flores and Kane Brown‘s wife, Katelyn Brown.

“I feel extremely grateful to be in the RIAA Class of 2023,” shares Megan. “I am so thankful for my fans who continue to support me and my music, this wouldn’t be possible without them! Thank you, RIAA for this honor!”

“The RIAA is the epitome of quality in recorded music and for me to be a small part of the class of 2023 is a huge, huge honor,” Ian reflects. “I’ve been making my own music for ten years now and to be a part of this club has just proven to me that anything is possible. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. Long live Country and Western music!”

“We are continually amazed by the unique talents who break through and are honored to recognize the RIAA Class Of 2023,” says RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne. “We can’t wait to celebrate their next big milestones!”

For the full list, visit riaa.com.

