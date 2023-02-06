Grand Ole Opry rolls out first major change in more than 20 years

Â© Grand Ole Opry LLC. Chris Hollo, photographer

Country music’s most famous stage unveiled its new look this weekend, as Jon Pardi, Ricky Skaggs and many more played the Grand Ole Opry.

While the show made its typical January move to the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, the Opry House got busy putting $4 million worth of updates into place.

Though it is the first major set change in more than two decades, the new version still preserves the classic look that’s built around a huge barn. The updated barn adds new lighting elements and capabilities, plus there’s now a high resolution video wall upstage of it.

You might also notice some new lighting elements in the audience, plus a striking new “halo” effect on the Opry stage’s legendary circle of wood, taken from its former home at the Ryman.

Chris Janson, newcomer Shane Profitt, Connie Smith and many more are set to walk onto the new stage Tuesday, February 7.

