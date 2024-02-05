Country News

By ABC News |

Grammys 2024: The winners

M Grammys2024 111023 0
Courtesy CBS/The Recording Academy

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, February 4.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Record of the Year
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Album of the Year
Midnights, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year
“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist
Victoria Monét

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Theron Thomas

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album
Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..

Best Rock Album
This Is Why, Paramore

Best Alternative Music Performance
“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album
The Record, boygenius

Best Rock Performance
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

Best Metal Performance
“72 Seasons,” Metallica

Best Rock Song
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

Best R&B Performance
“ICU,” Coco Jones

Best R&B Album
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Best R&B Song
“Snooze,” SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album
SOS, SZA

Best Melodic Rap Performance
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Performance
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Song
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album
Michael, Killer Mike

Best Country Solo Performance
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Song
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Americana Album
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Love for You, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

Best Folk Album
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Latin Pop Album
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Best African Music Performance
“Water,” Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Génesis, Peso Pluma

Best Alternative Jazz Album
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Jazz Performance
“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Best Latin Jazz Album
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bewitched, Laufey

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Musical Theater Album
Some Like It Hot

Best Gospel Performance/Song
“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Gospel Album
All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

Best Roots Gospel Album
Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama

Best Música Urbana Album
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

Best Tropical Latin Album
14 de Mayo 2022, de Puerto Rico

Best Global Music Performance
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Global Music Album
This Moment, Shakti

Best Reggae Album
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antacus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet, So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés, We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, What’s In A Name?

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
J. Ivy, The Light Inside

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Michelle Obama, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists, Barbie The Album

Best Music Video
The Beatles, “I’m Only Sleeping”

Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream

Best Recording Package
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)

Best Historical Album
Various Artists, Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Contemporary American Composers

Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone

Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode, “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys

Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams, “Helena’s Theme”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel, “Folsom Prison Blues”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Säje ft. Jacob Collier, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”

Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Adès: Dante

Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, “Blanchard: Champion”

Best Choral Performance
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir, “Saariaho: Reconnaissance”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Roomful Of Teeth, Rough Magic

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra), “The American Project”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra), Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compendium
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman, Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth), “Montgomery: Rounds”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.