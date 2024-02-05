Grammys 2024: The winners

Courtesy CBS/The Recording Academy

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS Sunday, February 4.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Record of the Year

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Album of the Year

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“What Was I Made For?” [From the Motion Picture Barbie] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..

Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

Best Rock Album

This Is Why, Paramore

Best Alternative Music Performance

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Record, boygenius

Best Rock Performance

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

Best Metal Performance

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

Best Rock Song

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

Best R&B Performance

“ICU,” Coco Jones

Best R&B Album

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Best R&B Song

“Snooze,” SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

SOS, SZA

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Performance

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Song

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Michael, Killer Mike

Best Country Solo Performance

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Song

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Americana Album

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album

City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Love for You, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

Best Folk Album

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Best Latin Pop Album

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Best African Music Performance

“Water,” Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Génesis, Peso Pluma

Best Alternative Jazz Album

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Jazz Performance

“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Best Latin Jazz Album

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bewitched, Laufey

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Gospel Album

All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

Best Roots Gospel Album

Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama

Best Música Urbana Album

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

Best Tropical Latin Album

14 de Mayo 2022, de Puerto Rico

Best Global Music Performance

Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Best Global Music Album

This Moment, Shakti

Best Reggae Album

Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antacus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet, So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés, We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, What’s In A Name?

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

J. Ivy, The Light Inside

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Michelle Obama, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists, Barbie The Album

Best Music Video

The Beatles, “I’m Only Sleeping”

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

Best Recording Package

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes

Various Artists, Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)

Best Historical Album

Various Artists, Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Contemporary American Composers

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode, “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams, “Helena’s Theme”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel, “Folsom Prison Blues”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Säje ft. Jacob Collier, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Adès: Dante

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, “Blanchard: Champion”

Best Choral Performance

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir, “Saariaho: Reconnaissance”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Roomful Of Teeth, Rough Magic

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra), “The American Project”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra), Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compendium

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman, Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth), “Montgomery: Rounds”

