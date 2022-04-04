Grammys 2022: Chris Stapleton wins big; Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne and more perform

Cliff Lipson/CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards kicked off live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday night, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Chris Stapleton won big, snagging the award for Best Country Album for Starting Over during the televised portion of the awards ceremony. He also won Best Country Song for “Cold,” which he later took the stage to effortlessly perform.

Another amazing performance came from Brandi Carlile, who, after being introduced by music icons Bonnie Raitt and Joni Mitchell, sang her Grammy-nominated hit “Right On Time.”

Looking fierce, Carrie Underwood performed her new song “Ghost Story” for the first time ever. Showing off her powerhouse vocals, she was slowly raised into the air on a platform as the song came an end.

Ending on a high, Brothers Osborne closed out the show giving an electric performance of “Dead Man’s Curve,” which comes after the duo, consisting of brothers TJ and John Osborne, won their first ever Grammy award for Best County Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me.”

Accepting the award, TJ, joined by his brother at the podium during a pre-telecast premiere ceremony, said, “For those of you who do not know, this song was written really in response to me coming out.”

“I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” he continued. “And I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”

