Gone fishing: Sam Hunt features his favorite fishing hole in “Water Under the Bridge” video

The location for Sam Hunt‘s “Water Under the Bridge” video is a personal one.

One of the main features of the video is the river where Sam and his friends are fishing and partying. Turns out, it’s a secret spot that the singer frequents. Sam found the fishing hole in Middle Tennessee a few years ago and it’s become his favorite spot for catching smallmouth bass.

“Middle Tennessee has some really good smallmouth water, and that’s a cool little place I found several years ago,” he describes. “I have a canoe that I’ll strap onto the top of the Jeep or truck and take over there and float that little stretch and sometimes catch fish, sometimes not. But it’s so pretty over there, it’s worth taking the trip in the summer or early fall.”

“Water Under the Bridge” is the second single off the Georgia native’s upcoming album. It follows the #1 hit “23,” marking his ninth single to achieve the feat.

