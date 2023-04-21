Go “Dancin’ in the Country” with Tyler Hubbard and Keith Urban

EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard has dropped the demo for his single “Dancin’ in the Country,” featuring country hitmaker Keith Urban.

Tyler and Keith co-wrote “Dancin’ in the Country” with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite in October 2021, and the high-energy demo they shared is from the day they penned the song.

“I’ve always admired Keith Urban as a writer, but never had the chance to actually write a song with him. Keith came into the writing session so engaged and ready to go where the ideas took us,” Tyler says. “Ross and Jon are two of the finest writers in town, and by the end of the day we had a song we all felt was special. It’s exciting to share a behind the scenes look at how a song comes together.”

Keith adds, “Spending a day with Tyler, Ross and Jon in the studio writing this song was a total blast. Especially creating the track with Ross – I love working fast, ideas flowing really quickly – a bass part, a [banjo] part, a very intentionally ’80s country super compressed electric guitar riff.”

“Dancin’ in the Country” is currently in the top 10 on the country charts. It serves as the second single off Tyler’s debut self-titled record, which arrived in January.

