Get ready for Old Dominion’s ‘Memory Lane’ EP

Old Dominion is dropping their new Memory Lane EP on June 23.

The eight-track project follows their Memory Lane (Sampler), which arrived in January, and will include the title track, “I Should Have Married You” and three as-yet-unreleased songs: “Some Horses,” “Love Drunk and Happy” and “How Good Is That.”

Old Dominion will continue their No Bad Vibes Tour through the rest of 2023, with upcoming stops in Nevada, Pennsylvania, New York and Maine. For the full tour schedule, visit weareolddominion.com.

While you wait to see them on the road, presave their upcoming Memory Lane EP.

