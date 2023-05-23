Get ready for Jake Owen’s new song + album

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ALSAC/ St. Jude

Jake Owen has announced on Instagram that he’s got a new song and album coming.

The as-yet-untitled track is slated to release on Friday, May 26, with the new album preorder rolling out the same day.

“Got some good news for you, got some new music coming out this week. Yeah, I do!” Jake told fans in the Instagram video, before sharing that he’s playing on ABC’s Good Morning America on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Jake’s upcoming song follows “My Boots Miss Yours,” which dropped in January. Prior to that, he released “1×1,” “Up There Down Here” and “Fishin’ On A River” in 2022.

