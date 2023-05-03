Get ready for CMA Fest with a star-studded Opry show

The Grand Ole Opry has announced a star-studded performance bill for its shows on the night of Tuesday, June 6, just two days before the 50th CMA Fest kicks off.

Artists set to perform on the two-show night are Grand Ole Opry members Carrie Underwood, Josh Turner, The Oak Ridge Boys and Bill Anderson, as well as fast-rising country star Lainey Wilson.

The shows will begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CT.

Additionally, the Opry Plaza Party will open in the afternoon on June 6, as well as on June 9 and June 10 during CMA Fest. The event will include food trucks, vendors, live performances and more.

On Saturday, June 10, the “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest” featuring Carrie, Josh, Lainey, The Oak Ridge Boys and Bill will air on Circle Network and Circle All Access’ Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

For more information on all Opry shows during CMA Fest Week and to get tickets, visit opry.com.

