Get ready for a new Jon Pardi + Luke Bryan collab

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan will release their new song, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” on Friday, October 13.

The news arrives after Jon teased a collab via a video of Luke and him in the recording studio together. “A cowboy & a plowboy go into the studio together,” he captioned the Instagram video.

In a 2022 interview with Billboard, Jon said “Cowboys and Plowboys” is very much an anthem for “farmers and cowboys, the backbone of this country, from working to having a good time.”

“It talks about drinking and stuff, but it’s not a party song,” he added. “It’s upbeat and super country. [Guitarist] Brent Mason is on there, so if you’re talking about ’90s country, ‘Cowboys and Plowboys’ is ’90s country.”

“Cowboys and Plowboys” will be the first new release from Jon following his 2022 album, Mr. Saturday Night. The 14-track set spawned the singles “Last Night Lonely” and “Your Heart or Mine.”

Coming up, Jon will also drop his debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on October 27. The festive collection is available for preorder and presave now.

