Get ‘LUCKY’ with Megan Moroney’s debut album

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Megan Moroney has released her highly anticipated debut album, LUCKY.

The 13-track collection was produced by Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush and features her single “Tennessee Orange,” which is in the top 10 and rising on the country charts.

“After we wrote the title track ‘Lucky,’ I knew I wanted it to be the name of my debut album,” Megan says of her record. “If you know anything about me and my story, a lot of things (both good and bad) happened to get me to where I am today, and I just feel very lucky.”

“I couldn’t live out this dream without the support of my fans, family, and team,” she continues. “I can’t wait to bring these songs on the road with me this year and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!”

Megan is currently touring the country on her sold-out headlining THE LUCKY TOUR.

Here’s the track list for LUCKY:

“I’m Not Pretty”

“Lucky”

“Tennessee Orange”

“Kansas Anymore”

“Girl in the Mirror”

“Another on the Way”

“Traitor Joe”

“Why Johnny”

“God Plays A Gibson”

“Georgia Girl”

“Sleep on My Side”

“Mustang or Me”

“Sad Songs For Sad People”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.