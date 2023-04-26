Country News

By ABC News |

George Strait added to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert lineup

George StraitDwight YoakamJamey JohnsonEmmylou HarrisKris KristoffersonRodney Crowell and more have been added to the performance lineup at the upcoming Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a star-studded concert celebrating Willie’s 90th birthday.

They join the previously announced superstar-stacked bill, which includes Chris StapletonMiranda Lambert and The Chicks. Willie is set to take the stage to perform, as well.

Willie’s music-filled birthday event will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit willienelson90.com.

