Garth Brooks sets release date + shares cover art for ‘Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years’

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks has been teasing the release of the second part of Anthology for a while now, and he’s finally ready to share some concrete details about the project. Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years is coming out on November 15.

Part II picks up where the first Anthology installment left off in 1996 and follows Garth through the releases of projects such as Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live and Scarecrow.

It also recounts career milestones between ‘96 and 2001, such as his famed 24-hour autographing session in ’96 at Fan Fair (now known as CMA Fest) in Nashville.

“I learned a lot,” Garth says, according to People, who exclusively premiered the cover art for Anthology Part II.

That artwork features a close-up, black-and-white shot of a young Garth with the American flag cast across his face, set against a dramatic black backdrop.

Part II of the Anthology series follows the already-released parts I and III, which detail Garth’s early years in the country genre and his more recent presence live on tour. The forthcoming Anthology is now available for pre-order as a six-part CD collection.

