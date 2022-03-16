Garth Brooks sets a Stadium Tour date for Charlotte

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is adding another stop to his Stadium Tour for 2022. The superstar will play at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium, which is the home of the Carolina Panthers.

It’ll be Garth’s first time playing the venue, and his first show in Charlotte in more than 20 years. It’s a make-up date of sorts: He first planned a Stadium Tour date in Charlotte in 2021, but that show was one of five that got canceled after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Before that show had to be pushed, over 70,000 fans had purchased tickets, selling out the venue. Between all the canceled dates, over 350,000 tickets were refunded to Garth’s pushed 2021 shows; he’s been mounting a return to the dates he wasn’t able to make last year. Recently, Garth also announced 2022 dates at Nashville and Cincinnati, two cities he wasn’t able to hit last year.

Tickets for Garth’s Charlotte show go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. ET, and the concert itself will take place July 16. As always for Garth’s Stadium shows, the concert will feature in-the-round seating, and tickets retail for $94.95 apiece, all-inclusive.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.