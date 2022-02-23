Garth Brooks plans a return to Nashville for his Stadium Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Garth Brooks has a hometown show on the books. He’s set a date for Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, which will be his Stadium Tour’s final stop in the city as well as the only date in Tennessee.

The show is a long time coming for Garth’s fans in Music City. Over 70,000 fans showed up to watch him play at his planned Nissan Stadium date over the summer, but at the last second, the show was canceled due to severe weather.

Shortly thereafter, Garth had to hit the brakes on his tour plans as a whole, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, and he wasn’t sure when he’d next get back to Nashville. That makes setting a date for Nissan Stadium extra exciting, both for the star and for his fanbase.

The show is set for April 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. CT. As always for a stop on the Stadium Tour, the show will feature in-the-round seating.

Garth has big plans to hit cities across the country this spring, with sold-out shows booked for San Diego, Baton Rouge and more. In September, he’ll head over to Ireland for four sold-out dates at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.