Garth Brooks has revealed the name of his downtown Nashville bar, and it’s an ode to one of his biggest hits

As promised, Garth Brooks unveiled the name of his downtown Nashville entertainment complex this week, and the moniker is an homage to one of his biggest hits of all time.

The venue is called Friends in Low Places, named after Garth’s classic breakout single from 1990. In true Garth fashion, he found a creative way to share the name of his new hot spot with fans, slowly assembling the letters in the windows of the second and third stories of the building.

That means that fans walking down Nashville’s bustling Lower Broadway could see Friends in Low Places slowly emerging, and after the full reveal, Garth posted a time-lapse video of the process to his socials.

Just a couple of weeks after he officially confirmed the opening of his new entertainment complex, Garth is already bringing Friends in Low Places to life. The downstairs merch store is open for business, and fans have been posting their snapshots of the inside — and their purchases — to Twitter, using the hashtag #FILPonBroadway.

Meanwhile, Garth’s gearing up for a two-night stand at Music City’s Nissan Stadium. Those shows, which take place Friday and Saturday, are both stops on his Stadium Tour.

