Garth Brooks adds opening night show in Nashville

Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images

Garth Brooks is getting a double dose of Music City.

On Monday, the superstar singer announced that he’s added a second Stadium Tour show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on April 15 before the previously announced show on April 16.

Garth made a similar move last week when he booked another show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on July 15 weeks after announcing a show on July 16. The singer says he’s adding the opening night sets as a way to give fans who purchased tickets before the tour was shut down due to a surge in COVID-19 cases access to better seats.

“We learned from socials that people who had great seats for the shows before Covid, did not get great seats for the make-up shows. So we decided for the make-up show in Charlotte, we wouldn’t even open up the top deck and just do two shows in lower bowl if the demand was there. Now any ticket in Charlotte is guaranteed a great seat,” he explains.

Garth is now applying that model to the new show in Nashville, which goes on sale April 1 at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets for the April 16 show are available now.

