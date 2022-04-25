Garth Brooks adds opening night show at Gillette Stadium

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is adding an opening night show to his upcoming Stadium Tour stop at Gillette Stadium.

Garth will perform a second show in Foxborough, MA on May 20, one night prior to his previously announced concert on May 21. This marks the superstar’s first appearance at the stadium that serves as the home of the New England Patriots. The show will be in-the-round seating and tickets are priced at $94.95, all inclusive.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer has included opening night shows at recent stops in Nashville, Cincinnati and more. “I don’t care if 500 people just show up, the thing is, if you want a great seat, you’re guaranteed one,” he describes in a video before the Nashville show.

Tickets for the May 20 show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

