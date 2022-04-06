Garth Brooks adds an Arlington, Texas stop to his Stadium Tour

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is headed down to Lonestar State for the next show to be announced on his Stadium Tour.

The singer just shared details about a show he’s planning in Arlington. Set to take place in the city’s AT&T Stadium, it’ll mark the first time he’s headlined the venue, as well as the first time in seven years he’s been to North Texas for a concert.

The show will take place July 30, sandwiched in between his recently-announced Alabama show and two sold-out makeup dates in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dates are replacing a 2021 Music City show that was canceled due to inclement weather; however, some of the other dates Garth has on the books this year are in cities that he was supposed to hit last year, until pandemic-related shutdowns forced him to halt his tour plans.

Tickets for the singer’s Arlington show go on sale April 15 at 10 a.m. CT. Home of the Dallas Cowboys, the stadium can seat a whopping 80,000 fans.

Still, fans hoping to grab tickets should hurry: Garth’s Stadium Tour so far has featured some record-breaking sell-outs. When his Fayetteville, Arkansas concert went on sale, fans snapped up 70,000 tickets in just 90 minutes.

