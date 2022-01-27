Gabby Barrett will receive the Rising Star honor at ‘Billboard”s 2022 Women in Music Awards ceremony

ABC

Gabby Barrett is among a list of elite female musical artists getting honored at the Billboard 2022 Women in Music Awards show.

During the ceremony, she will receive the Rising Star Award, an honor that’s previously been given to the likes of Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande.

Gabby is the only mainstream country artist confirmed to be honored at this year’s all-genre awards show, although Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt, a rock, blues and Americana legend with country leanings, is receiving the much-coveted Icon Award.

Other honorees includes Doja Cat, Saweetie, Karol G and Summer Walker. Ciara will host the event, which is taking place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. This year will be unlike any Women in Music Awards ceremony in the past, as tickets will go on sale to the general public for the very first time.

Gabby’s career has seen a meteoric, genre-spanning rise since the release of her chart-topping debut single, “I Hope,” and hit first album, Goldmine. She’s since earned another number one with “The Good Ones,” and has been teasing new music for the year ahead.

