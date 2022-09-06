Gabby Barrett shares photos from all-blue baby shower

ABC/Eric McCandless

Gabby Barrett’s family threw a gift-filled shower for her and her baby boy.

The “I Hope” singer recently ventured back to her home state of Pennsylvania for the event, which according to Instagram Stories, featured a table filled with presents and decor including a teddy bear with balloons tied around its arm and a stack of blocks that spell out “baby.” The food table boasted all-blue treats like M&M’s, wrapped chocolates, cupcakes with blue frosting and a blue and white cake.

“My sweet family and friends showered little boy with gifts in Pittsburgh,” Gabby writes with a tear drop and blue heart emoji. “Thankful to my mom, sister & others who helped.”

Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner, who met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol, are expecting their second child this year. They welcomed daughter Baylah in January 2021.

