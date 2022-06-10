From the beginning, Carrie Underwood wanted ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ to be “fun,” “positive” and “happy”

ABC

Carrie Underwood’s finally putting out a record that she describes as a “sing-into-your-hairbrush” album: Denim & Rhinestones.

The track list takes cues from all different genres and is full of fun. Whether it’s the high drama of “She Don’t Know” and “Ghost Story,” a retro banger like “Crazy Angels” or the ‘80s vibes of the title track, Denim & Rhinestones delivers a good time from start to finish, and that’s intentional.

“That’s what I wanted to do from the beginning, when, you know, we had nothing — a complete blank piece of paper,” Carrie says. “And that’s what my co-producer, David Garcia, asked: ‘What do you wanna do?’ And I said, ‘I wanna have fun. I wanna have fun.’”

It’s been a while since Carrie truly got to let loose on an album. Her last two projects had fallen more on the serious side: She put out her Christmas album, My Gift, followed by her gospel project, My Savior.

“And I just felt like that, coupled with the past couple of years of not being able to tour and do all that stuff we normally do — I was like, ‘I am looking forward to going out on the road. I need happiness in life,’” the singer continues. “I just felt like I wanted to have fun and be positive and be happy.”

Carrie will keep the party going this fall when she heads out on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off in mid-October and features direct support from Jimmie Allen.

