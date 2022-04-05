Friends in Low Places: Garth Brooks opening entertainment complex in Nashville

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

It’s official: Garth Brooks is opening a new entertainment complex and bar in Nashville.

Garth is now the proud owner of a three-story, 40,000-square-foot property on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville that he will transform into the venue.

After reports surfaced that Garth had purchased a property on Broadway, it’s now been confirmed that the sale was through 411 LLC, which is connected to the singer’s lawyer, Russell A. Jones.

The country icon has teamed up with Strategic Hospitality to create the concept. The Nashville-based company is also behind popular Nashville eateries including Merchants, a Southern fare-meets-formal dining restaurant in a historic building on Broadway.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” Garth says in a statement. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Garth is the latest in a long line of his country peers who have opened bars on Broadway, includingLuke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and, most recently, Miranda Lambert.

