“Forever grateful”: Carly Pearce is reflecting on the 1-year anniversary of ﻿’29’

Carly Pearce is reflecting on the year of 29.

The singer celebrated the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album, 29, with a show in Glasgow on the European leg of The 29 Tour. She shared a video of the crowd singing along to the title track, which she wrote in the wake of her divorce from Michael Ray in 2020.

“To say I wrote this song out of pain is an understatement … wondering if anyone would ever care about a song that was my heart on my sleeve in the middle of the biggest heartbreak of my life. Then tonight of all nights, hearing the beautiful people of Glasgow sing it back to me, reminded me that from pain comes healing and from healing comes beauty,” she writes alongside the video. “I’ll forever be grateful for the year I was 29.”

The album earned Carly a win for Female Vocalist of the Year, and a nomination for Album of the Year, at the 2021 CMA Awards, in addition to winning Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Her duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which is featured on the album, became a #1 hit and was named Music Event of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

