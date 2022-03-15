‘For Love & Country’: Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton & more to appear in Amazon’s country music documentary

ABC

Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton are among the many artists taking part in a new documentary chronicling country music through the perspective of Black artists.

Directed by Joshua Kissi, For Love & Country will feature performances and interviews from the new generation of Black artists helping to shape country music as they share their personal stories.

“There are certain barriers that are there. One way to always get past it is great music,” Jimmie remarks in the trailer.

“We deserve to be here. Our dreams are valid,” adds Mickey.

Breland, currently in the top five on country radio as a collaborator on Dierks Bentley‘s “Beers on Me” says, “I just knew that there was a lane that was open and if the lane is open for one, then it’s open for everybody.”

Blanco Brown, hit songwriter Shy Carter, Brittney Spencer — who recently made her ACM Awards debut performing “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” with Brothers Osborne — and Grammy nominees Allison Russell and Valerie June are among the other artists who appear in the doc.

For Love & Country premieres on Amazon Music and Prime Video on April 7.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.