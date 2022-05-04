Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard launches a solo career with a new EMI Nashville deal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard, one half of the currently defunct superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, has signed a new deal with EMI Nashville as a solo act.

The singer is expected to start debuting new music soon, Billboard reports, with private listening sessions beginning at Universal Music Group’s Nashville offices this month.

Tyler and his FGL duo partner, Brian Kelley, announced that the band was going on hiatus in February. “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Tyler told People at the time.

As they parted ways, both members of FGL indicated that they had plans for solo pursuits: Brian put out his debut solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, months before the initial announcement, and he’s currently on a solo tour. He also formed his own label, called Nashville South Records, which is expected to be the home for his future releases.

Meanwhile, Tyler said that he hoped to concentrate on songwriting. He co-wrote Little Big Town’s current single, “Hell Yeah,” as well as his Thomas Rhett-led collab with Russell Dickerson, “Death Row.”

FGL fans still have a handful of chances to see the duo share a stage this year: They’ve got seven festival dates booked, including the upcoming Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida next month.

