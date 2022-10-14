Florida Georgia Line readies ‘Greatest Hits’ package, including previously unreleased tracks

Courtesy of BMLG Records

The Florida Georgia Line era may be over (at least for now), but they’re leaving fans with something special to remember them by.

The pair announced the release of their Greatest Hits package this week, which includes 15 of their biggest hits. The track list features collaborations aplenty, as some of the best FGL songs over the years have featured other artists: Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Tim McGraw, The Backstreet Boys and Morgan Wallen all make appearances as the track list revisits unforgettable collaborations like “Meant to Be,” “Up Down” and more.

But that’s not all: FGL’s Greatest Hits is sharing three previously unreleased tracks with fans. One of those, “Life,” is out Friday in celebration of the album announcement. Additionally, the album will feature a song called “Invisible” and another called “Rendezvous,” which features Venezuelan internet personality Lele Pons.

The duo’s Greatest Hits project will be available on Target-exclusive vinyl starting October 28. It’ll be available digitally on November 9 and on CD November 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.