Ernest is ready to “party” on his first headlining tour

Big Loud Records

Ernest is embarking on his first headlining tour later this year with the Sucker For Small Towns Tour that takes him to college towns across the country for 11 dates.

Throughout October and November, Ernest will perform in cities across the South and Midwest, including Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and at the famous Joe’s on Weed in Chicago. The “Flower Shops” singer will deliver songs off his album of the same name, among other country hits he’s written. The trek begins on October 6 at Zydeco in Birmingham and wraps up November 19 at Crusens in Peoria, Illinois.

“Well look what we have here….I’m Gonna be comin to party with y’all this fall!!” Ernest writes on Instagram, adding in a statement, “It’s an experience we put together specifically for the fans and I think it’s going to be special for them to be able to say they were there for it!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. ET. Visit Ernest’s website for a full list of shows.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.